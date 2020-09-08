French police release man detained over horse killings



Horses stand in an enclosure at the location of a meeting between local authorities, elected officials and horse breeders whose animals have been victims of mutilation attacks in Plailly, France, September 7, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

September 8, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – A 50-year-old jobless man arrested on Monday in eastern France as part of an investigation into a spate of horse killings has been released without charge, a police source said on Tuesday.

“The suspect’s custody has been lifted”, the source told Reuters.

French police and judicial sources said on Monday the man had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across the country.

His arrest came after police published a facial composite of one suspect.

