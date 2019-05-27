French police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Lyon bombing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

Authorities in France arrest a third suspect in connection with an explosion in Lyon which left 13 people injured last week.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced the first arrest on Twitter Monday, but did not reveal any further details about the suspect.

Shortly after, officials detained an IT student from Algeria, and are now searching his home. As of now, no information regarding the latest arrest has been released.

This comes after security footage surfaced, showing a masked man leaving a bag outside a popular bakery, before fleeing the scene.

The case is being investigated as a terrorist incident.