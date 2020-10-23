French PM to seek new law to better protect public servants against threats



French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during a news conference on the new anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France October 22, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during a news conference on the new anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France October 22, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

October 23, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government would introduce legislation to better protect to public servants against threats.

France has cracked down on Islamist militants after the Oct. 16 decapitation of schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by a student angered at Paty’s use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

Police shot dead the attacker.

