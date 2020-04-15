French PM: French insurers pledge more money in fight against coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe looks on during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France April 7, 2020. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe looks on during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France April 7, 2020. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

April 15, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s insurers have pledged more money to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus, said a statement published on Wednesday from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s department.

Philippe’s department confirmed that French insurers would be doubling their contribution to a government solidarity fund for small businesses by contributing 400 million euros ($439 million).

