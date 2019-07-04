French official says ‘not aware’ of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler alliance



PARIS (Reuters) – The head of French state holding APE said on Thursday he was “not aware” of any new discussions between Renault <RENA.PA> and Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> over a future alliance.

Martin Vial told France Info radio that Renault’s alliance with Japanese partner Nissan <7201.T> remained a priority and that the state, which is Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake, did not plan to reduce that stake.

Last month, Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become “unreasonable” due to political resistance in Paris.

