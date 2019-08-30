French inflation eases to three-month low of 1.2%



FILE PHOTO - The skyline of La Defense business district is seen from the Airparif Generali Balloon which flies over the Park Andre-Citroen in Paris, France, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO - The skyline of La Defense business district is seen from the Airparif Generali Balloon which flies over the Park Andre-Citroen in Paris, France, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

August 30, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed to a three-month low in August in line with expectations, according to preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE stats agency on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in August, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 1.2%, the lowest level since May and down from 1.3% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.2% on average.

The decline was driven by a sharper fall in prices for manufactured goods and to a lesser extent energy and tobacco, INSEE said.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices rose 0.4% in July, and were unchanged over one year.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq)