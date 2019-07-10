French industry posts biggest monthly output jump since late 2016



FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A330neo is pictured on its final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A330neo is pictured on its final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) – French industrial output leapt 2.1% in May, its biggest monthly jump since November, 2016, as aircraft production rebounded strongly and energy output increased, the INSEE official statistics office said on Wednesday.

INSEE revised its industrial production figure for April to 0.5% from 0.4% previously.

Energy and utilities ouput rose 4.6%, outpacing April’s increase of 4.0%. Transport production — namely Airbus <AIR.PA> aircraft and automobiles — rose 3.3%, bouncing back from a decline of 3.1% the previous month.

Excluding energy, manufacturing production rose 1.6% in May, after falling by a revised 0.1% in April.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)