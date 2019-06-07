Trending

French industrial output marginally stronger than expected in April

Dunkirk port industries are seen during sunset, in Leffrinckouke
Dunkirk port industries are seen during sunset in Leffrinckoucke, France, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

June 7, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French industrial output rose marginally more than expected in April as energy production rebounded, the INSEE official statistics office said on Friday.

Industrial production rose 0.4% from March, when output had fallen 1.1%, INSEE said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected on average an increase of 0.3% in April.

Energy and utilities output rose 3.2% in April, bouncing back from a small decline in March when warm weather kept the need for heating down.

Excluding energy, manufacturing production was flat in April, after falling 1.1% in March.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Inti Landauro)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE