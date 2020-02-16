French health minister to be picked by Macron’s party to run for Paris mayor



FILE PHOTO: French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn delivers a speech during a news conference after attending a weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the pension overhaul reform before submitting it to the Parliament, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 24, 2020. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – French health minister Agnes Buzyn will be selected by President Emmanuel Macron’s party to run for Paris mayor after the previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal, a source close to the ruling party said on Sunday.

“She declared herself a candidate. Our different bodies are going to meet to give their opinion, which I believe will be a positive one,” the source told Reuters.

Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)