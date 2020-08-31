French government to be vigilant over Veolia’s engagements on jobs: minister

August 31, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The French state will be vigilant over engagements that water and waste firm Veolia <VIE.PA> makes regarding keeping jobs and key activities in France as part of its offer to buy Engie’s <ENGIE.PA> stake in Suez <SEVI.PA>, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Veolia on Sunday offered to buy a 29.9% stake in smaller peer Suez from Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aimed to create a “world champion of ecological transformation”.

