French finance minister to meet with with U.S. treasury secretary to discuss digital taxes

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he will be meeting with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss digital taxes on U.S. companies. The minister made the comments Friday ahead of the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Over the summer, France put a tax on the digital operations of large tech companies. The move drew complaints from the U.S. as well as threats from President Trump to increase tariffs on French products like wine and cheese.

The finance minister said he wants a U.S. commitment to international tax reform and asked President Trump to not levee tariffs on the nation.

“Today there is a proposition on the table which we think is fair, efficient and that France supports,” stated Le Maire. “And, of course, we wish that our American partners support as well this international solution at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.”

The French minister said he will be meeting with Secretary Mnuchin on Wednesday.

France’s proposal seeks to reallocate tax revenue to the countries where international companies have “significant activities and profit-generation.” Currently, most multinational companies only pay tax in the country where they are based.