French finance minister says no shortages of essential goods

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March 15, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday there was no shortage of grocery products and urged people to continue their food shopping as usual despite the introduction of tougher measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

“There are no shortages of essential goods and there won’t be as long as everybody acts responsibly,” Le Maire said in a news conference. “Continue to shop like before.”

France has shut down cafes and restaurants, but food stores remain open and food deliveries are also allowed.

