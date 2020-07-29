French EU affairs minister: France will not accept Brexit deal ‘at any price”



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron's European Affairs advisor Clement Beaune leaves the Elysee palace in Paris, France, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) – France will continue to take a tough line on defending the rights of French fishermen in Brexit talks but a deal with the United Kingdom remains possible, said French junior European affairs minister Clement Beaune on Wednesday.

“We will not accept a deal at any price,” he told France Inter radio, while adding that a deal was nevertheless the best outcome for all concerned.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)