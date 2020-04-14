French economy to contract 8% this year: finance minister



April 14, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The French economy is expected to contract 8% this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.

“We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law,” Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV, revising the estimate down from -6% flagged on Thursday.

