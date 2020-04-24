French court upholds ruling that limits Amazon deliveries during coronavirus crisis



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

April 24, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – A French court rejected US online retailer Amazon’s <AMZN.O> appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon must restrict deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Court of Appeal in Versailles said, adding that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a 100,000-euro ($108,020.00) penalty.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)