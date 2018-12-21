French court fines oil group Total in Iran bribery case



A message reading "out of order" is seen at a Total petrol station in Reze near Nantes, France, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe A message reading "out of order" is seen at a Total petrol station in Reze near Nantes, France, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

December 21, 2018

PARIS (Reuters) – A Paris court on Friday fined French oil group Total <TOTF.PA> 500,000 euros for bribing foreign public officials in a case related to contracts in Iran in 1997.

Total was accused of paying some $30 million in briberies under the cover of a consultancy contract to facilitate a deal for the South Pars gas field.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)