French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall



A sign is pictured in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann A sign is pictured in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 19, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France registered 395 more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,718, as the pace of increase in fatalities continued to slow and the number of people in intensive care fell.

France’s public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 – the lowest level since March 30.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)