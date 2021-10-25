French company Crypto Blockchain Industries to list on Paris stock market



October 25, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French company Crypto Blockchain Industries said it would list on the Paris Euronext Growth stock market, highlighting the burgeoning appeal of cryptocurrencies around the world.

The company said it would list its shares at a price of 2 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of around 38.7 million euros ($45 million).

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, hit record highs on financial markets last week.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

