French companies will have a week to adopt new face mask rules: minister



People wearing face masks are seen at work at the "Station F", a mega-campus for startups, as French workers get ready to wear mandatory masks in open working spaces, in Paris, France, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann People wearing face masks are seen at work at the "Station F", a mega-campus for startups, as French workers get ready to wear mandatory masks in open working spaces, in Paris, France, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

September 1, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French companies will have around a week to adopt new, strict rules on the compulsory wearing of face masks in the workplace to curb the spread of COVID-19, employment minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Borne told LCI TV that staff working alone, or in open-plan workspaces where there were relatively few staff with big spaces between workers, would not have to wear masks.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)