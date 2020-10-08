French appeals court confirms antitrust body’s order to Google



FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

October 8, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – A French appeals court on Thursday confirmed the country’s antitrust authority’s order to U.S. tech firm Google to pay French publishing companies and news agencies for their content.

France’s competition authority ruled in April that Google had to pay French publishing companies and news agencies for re-using their content.

