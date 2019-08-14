French annual inflation eases in July; prices fall from June



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a shop window with cans of soda in Paris, France, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a shop window with cans of soda in Paris, France, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

August 14, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French consumer prices fell 0.2% month on month in July and annual inflation eased to 1.3% from 1.4% in June, final data from statistics institute INSEE showed on Wednesday, in line with preliminary figures.

The easing of inflation in the euro zone’s second largest economy comes as the European Central Bank (ECB) eyes new measures to stimulate activity in the bloc.

