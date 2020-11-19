France’s Veran: We will the COVID fight



FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the country's COVID-19 situation at the French Health Ministry in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the country's COVID-19 situation at the French Health Ministry in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown.

Jerome Salomon, the government’s top public health official, said the virus had now killed 47, 127 people in France.

