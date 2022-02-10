France’s SocGen quadruples profit, expects improved profitability



February 10, 2022

PARIS (Reuters) -French lender Societe Generale on Thursday reported a near quadrupling of fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading.

France’s third-largest listed bank, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, also said it expected to improve profitability in the coming years.

SocGen said it expected its underlying cost-to-income ratio – a key measure of banks’ profitability – to be between 66% and 68% this year, from 67% in 2021 and 74.6% in 2020.

Beyond 2022, the ratio will decline year after year, the bank said.

“The group is entering 2022 with confidence,” Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

The bank’s quarterly net income jumped to 1.79 billion euros ($2.05 billion) from 470 million euros a year ago, with a cost of risk, reflecting provisions against bad loans, down by 87.5%.

This year, the cost of risk is expected to be below 30 basis points (bps), which compares with 13 bps in 2021 and 64 bps in 2020 when the worst of the coronavirus crisis and lockdowns prompted banks to set aside huge amounts of money to deal with loans that could turn sour.

In the last quarter of 2021, revenue was up 13.4%, helped by an 11% rise in French retail banking, and sales in equity trading rising by nearly 23%.

SocGen also said financing and advisory business delivered last year its “best historical annual performance” with record revenue of 814 million euros in the fourth quarter.

SocGen and Dutch rival ING said last week they were discussing the possibility of serving ING’s online banking customers in France via SocGen’s Boursorama, after ING’s decision to quit the French market.

SocGen has streamlined operations in recent years to boost returns and financial solvency, notably with the sale of businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and by refocusing its corporate and investment banking.

The lender also planned to cut 3,700 jobs between 2023 and 2025 as it merges its two French retail banking networks.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Shailesh Kuber and Kim Coghill)