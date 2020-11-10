Trending

France’s new COVID-19 deaths up 472 in 24 hours: BFM TV

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris
Office buildings are seen at the financial and business district of La Defense, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

November 10, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 472 over 24 hours, versus 551 on Monday, BFM TV said on Tuesday, citing data from Sante Publique France.

Some 31,477 people are now hospitalised with a COVID-19 disease in France, including 3,168 over 24 hours, it said.

Sante Publique France could not be immediately reached to confirm the figures.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Franklin Paul)

