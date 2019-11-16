France’s MBDA to open missile engineering center in UAE



The logo of MBDA Missile Systems is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier The logo of MBDA Missile Systems is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – France’s MBDA and Dassault Aviation <AVMD.PA> plan to open a missile engineering center and a flight testing center in the United Arab Emirates, the UAE’s defense and security industry enabler Tawazun Economic Council said on Saturday.

The announcement comes a day ahead of the biennial Dubai Air Show which begins on Sunday.

Tawazun will sign an agreement with MBDA to set up MBDA’s first missile engineering center in the region, it said in a statement, adding the center will establish know-how in pre-development to development and engineering of weapon systems.

Tawazun will also sign an agreement with Dassault Aviation to set up a flight testing center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, it said.

“The facility will play a pivotal role in laying the foundation for future programs of flight testing in the region, to support integration and development for the defense sector,” it said.

(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by David Evans)