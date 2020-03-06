France’s Macron urges tight limits on retirement home visits over virus worries



PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to avoid visiting their relatives in retirement homes as far as possible to prevent exposing them to possible coronavirus infection.

“We must avoid visiting our elderly relatives as much as possible,” Macron said on Friday during a visit to a retirement home in Paris.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Stonestreet)