France’s Macron to meet Germany’s Merkel on October 13

October 9, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee on Oct. 13 to discuss European matters ahead of next week’s crucial EU Summit, Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will prepare the Franco-German summit of October 16 as well as the European Union summit of October 17-18, which is likely to discuss Britain’s plans to leave the European Union.

