France’s Macron to discuss security with Putin on June 26

June 24, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss security issues including Ukraine, Libya and Iran with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a video call on Friday, the Elysee Palace said.

“There is a need for further progress on the crisis agenda, on Ukraine especially”, the Elysee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Macron has called for Europe to reexamine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance towards Moscow in recent years had failed.

