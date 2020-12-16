Trending

France’s Macron says wants best relations possible with Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

December 16, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted the best relationship possible with Britain as the European Union and Britain moved closer to sealing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Macron also said that he would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

