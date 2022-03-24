France’s Macron says up to Renault whether it stays in Russia



A board with the logo of Renault is on display near a car showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 24, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER A board with the logo of Renault is on display near a car showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 24, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

March 24, 2022

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he respected French automaker Renault’s decision to suspend its Moscow factory and said it was up to companies to decide whether they wanted to stay in Russia if their sector had not been hit by sanctions.

Speaking to reporters after a G7 and NATO conference, Macron said there was a “reputational risk” for companies which decided to stay.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair)