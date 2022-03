France’s Macron says he’s ready to hold up dialogue with Russia on Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee Palace, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee Palace, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 23, 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he was prepared to hold up the dialogue with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine.

“There is uncertainty”, Macron told broadcaster M6, citing the possibility of Russia’s using “unacceptable” arms or attacking neighbour countries.

Speaking about the upcoming top-level meetings of Western allies in Brussels, Macron said: “We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it.”

