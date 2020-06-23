France’s Macron, Dutch PM make progress in EU budget: Elysee



French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte react as they arrive for a meeting, in The Hague, Netherlands June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were able to move forward during talks in the Netherlands over the European Union budget and recovery fund, a French presidential official said on Wednesday.

“This exchange made progress,” the official said, adding that the objective remained to achieve a European accord at the European Council on July 17.

(Reporting by Mihcel Rose; writing by John Irish; editing by Christian Schmollinger)