France’s Macron concerned over Israeli comments on annexation: Elysee

September 16, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French president Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdallah expressed their shared concern on Monday over Israeli comments on the annexation of Palestinian territories, the French presidency said in a statement.

“They reaffirmed there was no alternative to the two states solution and have agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks to avoid any dangerous escalation of tensions”, added the Elysee.

