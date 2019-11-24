France’s LVMH nears deal to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany for $16.7 billion: FT



A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

November 24, 2019

(Reuters) – French luxury group LVMH <LVMH.PA> is nearing a $16.7 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people close to the deal.

The boards of both the companies are set to meet on Sunday to approve LVMH’s $135 per share bid for the U.S. jewelry chain, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2rjrWWY.

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)