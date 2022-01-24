France’s Le Maire: reiterates forecast of 4% GDP French growth in 2022



FILE PHOTO: France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives to the Elysee Palace ahead of a working dinner with the European commissioners to mark the beginning of a 6-month French turn as presidency of the Council of the European Union, outside the palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

January 24, 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Monday that he was sticking to his forecast of French economic growth of 4% in 2022, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron virus.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)