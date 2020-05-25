France’s Le Maire in favour of delaying summer sales



FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivering a speech to present the French government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Assembly in Paris France, April 28, 2020. David Niviere/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivering a speech to present the French government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Assembly in Paris France, April 28, 2020. David Niviere/Pool via REUTERS

May 25, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he favoured delaying French summer sales by three to four weeks to beef up the cash situation of retailers who were hit by a lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

“Shopkeepers have lost weeks of cash. Yes, I am in favour of delaying by three to four weeks the summer sales that were to start on June 24,” Le Maire told BFM television.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)