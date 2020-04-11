France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 635 to 13,832



FLE PHOTO: French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann FLE PHOTO: French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

April 11, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus infection in France rose on Saturday to 13,832 from 13,197 the day before, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before.

(This story corrects to say number of intensive care patients fell to 6,883 from 7,004 ..not.. rose by 255)

(Reporting by Jean-Philippe Lefief and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)