France, West African to unite forces in fight against Islamist militants: joint statement



French President Emmanuel Macron, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and Chad's President Idriss Deby attend a meeting during a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau, France, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool French President Emmanuel Macron, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and Chad's President Idriss Deby attend a meeting during a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau, France, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool

January 13, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – West African leaders on Monday expressed their firm desire that France continues its military engagement against Islamist militants in the region and the two sides agreed they would place their forces under one umbrella.

In a joint statement between France, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania, the six leaders said they would focus their efforts against Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and urged the United States to continue its logistical support of their forces.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis)