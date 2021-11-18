France: UN’s IAEA report on Iran is extremely concerning



FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo/File Photo

November 18, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Nations’ IAEA nuclear watchdog’s report on Iran is extremely concerning, said the spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry on Thursday, adding that the IAEA’s governors’ board meeting next week must send a strong message to Iran.

On Wednesday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog issued reports detailing its conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing cameras it deems “essential” for the revival of Tehran’s nuclear deal.

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 deal are due to resume on Nov. 29, after a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors at which diplomats say no action is likely to be taken against Iran for fear of harming the talks.

But in two confidential reports to member states seen by Reuters, the IAEA said Iran had still not granted its inspectors the access it promised two months ago to re-install surveillance cameras at a workshop that was the victim of apparent sabotage in June. Iran blames Israel for the attack.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)