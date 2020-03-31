France to seek debt moratorium for the most fragile countries



FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Paris, France March 25, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Paris, France March 25, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – France will seek a debt moratorium for the poorest countries as part of a package of measures to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis, France’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

Bruno Le Maire said he would call for “massive and immediate aid” for developing countries when finance ministers from Group of 20 economic powers hold a conference call later on Tuesday.

Le Maire said he would propose increasing special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund and offering special credit lines to complement swap lines between central banks.

“We will also call for a moratorium on the debt of the most fragile countries,” Le Maire told journalists.

