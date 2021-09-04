France to push for deal on tax reform details at next G20 meeting – minister



FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference after a meeting with business federations about when crisis support measures should be wound down, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

September 4, 2021

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) – France will do its best to reach a deal at next G20 meeting on the technical parameters for a global tax reform, which aims to change the way large companies are taxed, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

Asked whether he was confident that the new U.S. administration could win U.S. Congress approval on the global tax reform in the short term, Le Marie said that U.S. Treasury head Janet Yellen had showed optimism on the issue.

