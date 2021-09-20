France to host international conference on Libya on Nov. 12 – minister



FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference at the Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany September 10, 2021. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference at the Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany September 10, 2021. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS

September 20, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – France will host an international conference on Libya in November as the country prepares for elections at the end of December, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

Co-hosted with Germany and Italy, Le Drian said the conference would take place on Nov. 12 and was aimed at ensuring the electoral calendar would remain in place and to discuss the departure of foreign fighters from the North African oil producer.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by John Irish)