France still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals: foreign minister



French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during the questions to the government session before a no-confidence vote against French government's pension reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during the questions to the government session before a no-confidence vote against French government's pension reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 27, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas due to the coronavirus, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Over the last week France has brought home some 100,000 people, Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Bate Felix)