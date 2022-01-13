France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK



FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk inside a duty free shop at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk inside a duty free shop at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required.

The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place.

