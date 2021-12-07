France says there will be coordination at EU level on Beijing Olympics



A man stands in front of a base relief containing the Olympic Rings in a park in Beijing as the city prepares for the 2022 Olympics, in Beijing, China, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A man stands in front of a base relief containing the Olympic Rings in a park in Beijing as the city prepares for the 2022 Olympics, in Beijing, China, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

December 7, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – France is taking note of the U.S. announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and says there will be a coordinated reaction at a European level on the issue, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

“We take note of the decision of the Americans. When we have concerns on human rights, we say so to the Chinese, we took sanctions on Xinjiang last March. We will coordinate at European level,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Dominique Vidalon; Editing Benoit Van Overstraeten)