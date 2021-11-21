France says Russia must exert pressure on Belarus



FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia had to exert pressure on Belarus to end the migrant crisis.

“Russia must exert pressure on Belarus,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that President Vladimir Putin needed to come good on a promise to pressure Belarus during a phone call last week with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

