France says resumed Brexit talks going badly



FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

May 27, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Brexit talks, which have resumed following an interruption caused by the coronavirus crisis, were not going well.

“The resumption (of the talks) is going badly, deep differences remain,” Le Drian told a French Senate hearing.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, allowing it time to negotiate a new free trade deal with the bloc.

