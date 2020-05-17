France says coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108



FILE PHOTO: People walk on the banks of the river Seine after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk on the banks of the river Seine after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

May 17, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authorities reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108.

The heath ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2,087 from 2,132 on Saturday.

