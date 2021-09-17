France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal – statement



FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference at the Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany September 10, 2021. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the seriousness of the event.

(Reporting by John Irish)