France in favour of cutting off Russia from SWIFT – Ukrainian minister

Swift logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 25, 2022.

February 26, 2022

(Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had supported cutting off Russia from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.

France was also ready to supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

